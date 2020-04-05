Leaders at The Paris News last week made a hard, but necessary, decision to restructure our business model in response to the historical impact Covid-19 has had, and will continue to have, on the economy here and elsewhere and on our business of serving the community.
As we reported on today’s front page, The Paris News this week will begin a three-day-a-week publishing schedule, with larger editions each print day and a greater focus on digital news and features.
Under the new schedule, which begins Tuesday, print editions of The Paris News will be distributed to subscribers and single-copy readers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
The Paris News will continue to publish local news daily through its digital edition, TheParisNews.com, and will continue to share story links on our social media platforms.
Like most businesses in our community, we did not anticipate having to make such changes before Covid-19 arrived and dramatically disrupted our lives.
The Paris News is much like any other small business. Our model relies on revenues generated from local advertising and subscriptions. About 70% of the newspaper’s revenue comes from the advertising of primarily local businesses; the balance is from subscriptions and other products.
A good community newspaper’s health is generally a direct reflection of a local economy. Unfortunately, this is not business as usual for so many of our local advertisers in this community — and by direct relationship, certainly not for us either.
We made this change to our operating model to navigate through this punishing economic tunnel.
Doing nothing was not an option. We intend to serve this community for the long term, and the new production schedule will allow us to cut newsprint expenses and help preserve employees.
Producing quality local news is neither free nor inexpensive. Our employees get paid like any others and enjoy good benefits. They live and shop locally and are vital members of our communities. We want to take whatever steps we reasonably can to keep them on the job and serving our readers.
And with the help of our subscribers and local advertisers, we will continue to deliver the best local journalism for Lamar County both online and in print.
We hope being straightforward and as transparent as possible helps convey the challenges ahead of not only The Paris News but also our local business community.
Relan Walker
