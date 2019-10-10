Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today will very likely be the last of the warm fall days for about a week as forecast models show cold air pouring into the region after today's hot afternoon.
Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of about 88 and winds from the south at about 10 to 20 mph. Gusts could be as fast as 25 mph. National Weather Service meteorologists give the region a 20% chance for showers as they expect a capping inversion in the atmosphere to keep a surface low separate from the incoming Gulf moisture, but as the cap erodes, the expectation of severe thunderstorms rises to 100% for the overnight.
With cold air rapidly entering the region, the overnight low is expected to fall to about 46 degrees. Updrafts from the violent clashing of air systems stand a small chance of creating a tornado, although the window of opportunity for that is small, meteorologists said. The main threat will be the potential for hail and gusts that may exceed 40 mph before dawn Friday. Heavy rain is expected, with as much as 2 to 3 inches in the forecast for all five of our counties.
Friday will carry a continued risk of 50% chance for showers.
We will keep you up to date on any storm threats as warnings or watches are issued. In the meantime, have a great Thursday!
