Detectives arrested three Paris residents Tuesday in a drug bust at a hotel, charging all three with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams.
Detectives found three people in a hotel room in the 3700 block of Northeast Loop 286 at 10:59 a.m. They were believed to be in possession of numerous bags of suspected synthetic and regular marijuana. Detectives arrested Ester Franco, 34, Maribel Castillo Franco, 17 and Kenneth Wayne Rogers, 59, all of Paris.
They were charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams, and possession of marijuana. Ester Franco and Rogers also were found to have outstanding warrants.
All three were taken to the Lamar County Jail, where they remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Woman charged with evading arrest, possession of controlled substance
Police charged 37-year-old Amanda Lynn McBride of Paris with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and failing to identify as a fugitive after she allegedly fled from an officer early Tuesday morning.
Police said they stopped McBride while she was walking in the 200 block of 17th Street NW at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday. While attempting to confirm her identity, officers said McBride provided a false name, and then fled from the officer. She was apprehended after a short foot chase and was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. An officer also learned of an outstanding bond surrender warrant.
She was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning with bond totaling $13,000, according to online records.
Man arrested on parole violation warrant
Corinthian Antwan Sims, 40, of Paris, was arrested in the 600 block of 6th Street SE at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday on a parole violation warrant.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Driver arrested for possession of suspected marijuana
Police said Undrayl Onshaun Finch, 42, of Paris had suspected marijuana on him during an arrest Wednesday night on two outstanding traffic warrants.
Just after midnight Wednesday, officers stopped Finch’s vehicle in the 300 block of 3rd Street NE for having a defective headlamp. Finch was arrested, and upon entering the jail, police said they found more suspected marijuana on him. Finch was subsequently charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Finch was awaiting transfer to Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested six people Tuesday.
