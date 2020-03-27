Robert Jackson Jr., 68, of Paris, passed away March 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Maxey Funeral Home.
The Rev. Carl Pinkler will speak words of comfort to the family. Interment will be in Restlawn Garden Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
