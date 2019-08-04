Bulletin Board

MONDAY
Senior Adult Vacation Bible School: 9:30 a.m., His Place Fellowship, 925 Highway 19/24 S, across from Chisum schools. All Senior Adults are invited to join us for Singing, Bible Study, Missions Study, and much more.
TUESDAY
Baby & Toddler Storytime:
10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 0 to 2.
WEDNESDAY
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 3 to 5.
AUG. 8
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m. meeting at Denny’s, 3040 NE Loop 286 in Paris.
Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: Meet at
9:30 a.m. at Springlake Baptist Church to rehearse, then go sing with and to the residents of Colonial Lodge and Heritage Assisted Living Homes.
AUG. 9
Library at Farmer’s Market: 11 a.m. 400 1st St. SW, Paris. Maria Smith will lead To the Moon and Back, out of this world fun for ages 4 to 9.
AUG. 10
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
AUG. 13
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jane Helberg will discuss Hearts & Hands Homecare.
Baby & Toddler Storytime:
10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library,
326 S. Main St. For ages 0 to 2.
AUG. 14
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 3 to 5.
AUG. 17
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
AUG. 20
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Detective Chris Bean will discuss local agencies for victim support.
AUG. 21
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 3 to 5.
AUG. 24
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
AUG. 27
Baby & Toddler Storytime:
10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 0 to 2.
Paris Junior College Drama Department Auditions:
6:30 p.m., for “Treasure Island” or “Gilligan’s Island,” ages 12 and up, open to the community, all roles involve stage combat, morning availability required Oct. 7-10 if cast for school performances, Ray Karrer Theatre, PJC administration building. Visit facebok.com/events/Paris JC Drama Auditions: Treasure Island & Gilligan’s Island for information.
AUG. 28
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 3 to 5.
