Paris police arrested Norman Eugene Coonfield, 70, of Paris, at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Bonham Street on a felony motion to revoke warrant.
Coonfield had previously been convicted of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where online record showed he remained this morning.
At 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, Kenneth Wayne Williams, 37, of Paris, was arrested in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue on a Lamar County felony warrant charging him with unlawful delivery or manufacture of a simulated controlled substance.
Williams was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning.
Police investigate report of assault on two women
At 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of W. Houston Street.
The complainant reported she had come to Paris from Wichita Falls, Texas, earlier that morning with another woman. When they arrived in Paris, they met up with a man the other woman knew. Later in the day, the man became angry and assaulted the two women and took off in their vehicle, police were told. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 83 calls for service Tuesday and arrested two persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.