David Alan Pardee, 66, of Chicota, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Littlejohn Cemetery, with the Rev. Mickey Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service.
David, the son of Robert Grant “Bob” Pardee and Esther Woods Pardee, was born on Sept. 1, 1953, in Belton, Texas.
His career as a mechanic spanned over 50 years.
David was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bobby Pardee; and a sister, Donna Mae Humphrey.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Debbie Clements Pardee; four children, Robin Toon and husband, Brad, David Alan Pardee Jr., Christopher Grant Pardee and Tabor Ryan Pardee; a step-son, Paul Lambert and wife, Carlotta; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gail Glazener; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
