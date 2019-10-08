Good morning, Red River Valley!
We`re experiencing the coolest temperatures since May this morning with most of the forecast area beginning the day in the 50s. A few notoriously cool locales in low terrain have managed to drop into the mid to upper 40s thanks to light winds, clear skies, and low dewpoints. However, the return of east/southeast winds today will allow a warming trend to ensue, and high temperatures will return to the 80s for most locations. With moisture absent from the area, skies will remain clear.
With stronger southerly flow in place, high temperatures will climb back above normal after our brief taste of fall, with mid 80s to low 90s commonplace on Wednesday afternoon.
