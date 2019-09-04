Bulletin Board

THURSDAY
Brunch & Learn: 10 a.m., Thursday and Friday through Oct. 25, Oak Park Gym, 2515 Bonham St.; free nutrition lesson and cooking demonstration to help maintain a healthier lifestyle; call 903-784-9266 for information.
Association of Lamar County Republicans: 5:30 p.m., Lamar County Fairgrounds, west side building.
Lamar County Beekeepers Association: 6:30 p.m., Lamar County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Building B.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 a.m., Walk with the Doc; 1 p.m., Games; 1 p.m., Bereavement Support Group; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
Northeast Texas Travelers 33rd Annual Rod Run: Friday night on the square with Mr. C., public invited to come out and see vehicles older than 1989.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Amateur Radio License Testing: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Northeast Texas Travelers 33rd Annual Rod Run: Cars and trucks older than 1989, registration, $25, includes noon meal. Games and prizes for registrants only, Lamar County Fairgrounds.
First Responders Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., First Christian Church.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
