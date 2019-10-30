TEXARKANA — The Ark-Tex Area Agency on Aging, Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking volunteers in Red River and Lamar counties to advocate for residents living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Volunteer ombudsmen visit residents, identify and investigate complaints, and educate residents, families, and facility staff on protecting the health, safety, welfare and rights of individuals living in long-term care settings. Ombudsman services are free and confidential.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and complete a free, 36-hour training course that includes classroom, self-study and in-facility training. No prior experience is required. Hours are flexible and determined by each volunteer.
Training starts soon. Registration is required. If you have two hours per week to make a difference in someone’s life, contact Kim Palmore at 903-255-3507 or kpalmoe@atcog.org to register for the course.
