“Livingston’s Night at the Museum,” the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site’s annual, end-of-summer event, is back this month for its sixth year.
The event, a sleepover at the site for stuffed animals and toys, has become a favorite over the years. On Aug. 9, Livingston the Lion and the Maxey House staff invite children to bring a favorite stuffed animal, doll or action figure to the house for a sleepover designed just for the toys.
Toy registration begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 6:30. Everyone will be invited into the house for an early story time and a snack. At the end of the story, goodbyes will be said as the children leave the toys overnight at the site. The toys will spend the night exploring and learning about the Maxey House with help from their host, Livingston the Lion, one of the toys in the site’s collection, and some of his friends.
Families can return to pick up their toys Aug. 10 between 1 and 3 p.m. Children will be reunited with their toys and be given pictures of the fun their toys had during the sleepover. Games and activities will be set up on the lawn and throughout the house for everyone to participate in, including some of the activities the toys did during the night so their owners can join in on the fun as well.
“This is one of my favorite events that we do every year,” said Kaitlin Ammon, site manager. “I look forward to meeting a new group of toys and seeing what kind of fun and antics they get into this year with Livingston during the evening.”
“Livingston’s Night at the Museum” is a free event. Pre-registration is required, though, and space is limited. To register, call the site at 903-785-5716 by Aug. 8 to reserve a spot. For information on the events, contact the Sam Bell Maxey House or visit the site’s website, www.visitsbmh.com, or the site’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse.
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator.
Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966.
