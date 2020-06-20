Helen Lee ‘Bettie’ Martin
Helen Lee “Bettie” Martin, 90, of Paris passed away Friday June 19, 2020, in Pine Tree Assisted Living. Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Open Air Chapel with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy McNeal, Dawson McDowell, Jake Wynn, Mike Horne, Nick Dunn and Chris Lindsey.
She was born on June 4, 1930, in Atlas, Texas, a daughter of Wilburn Rice and Nola Esta Brinson Burns. Bettie was a 25 year employee of the Department of Human Services and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a great-greatgrandchild; and sisters, Dorris Graves, Patsy Roberts and Billie Lewis.
Bettie is survived by children, Deborah Jean Austin and husband, Charles, Pattie Kay Morton and husband, James, Teresa Lee Anderson and husband, Larry, Bradley H. Bell and wife, Mary and Rebecca Ann Barnes and husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Cortnee Nottingham, Whitnee Young, Hillory McDowell, Amanda Anderson, Chad Lindsey, Christopher Lindsey, Mallory Horne, Rachel Dunn, Sammie Wood and Bud Wood; 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Bailey; and a niece, Ginger Lewis.
The Martin family would like to express their appreciation to Pine Tree Assisted Living and Waterford Hospice for the care they provided for Bettie.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com.
