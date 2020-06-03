Gracie Louise Seals, 94, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Troy Drake officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Seals, the daughter of William Andrew Shockley and Francis Keeney Shockley, was born on Sept. 6, 1925, in Eufaula, Oklahoma.
She retired from Hollywood Vassarette after many years of service to the company. Louise also worked as a cashier at several businesses in Paris and worked at L. P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center.
She loved her family, her home, flowers, holiday dinners with family and friends and always sharing food she prepared.
Louise was an avid Texas Rangers fan and was able to attend a game when she was 90 years old. Dr. Pepper was her beverage of choice, and she had one everyday.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Seals; a son, Richard Seals; and a daughter, Donna Seals Archer.
Survivors include one son, Kenneth Ray Seals and wife, Myra Ann; daughter, Carol Ruth Seals Curry; a son-in-law, Sammy Archer; a daughter-in-law, Lee Ann Seals; grandchildren, Shawn Anders, Shannon Johnston, Lisa Anders, Sheilah Seymour, David Seals and wife, Christy, Jason Seals, Brad Archer and wife, Lisa, Aimee McQuaid and husband, Martin, Rickey Seals, Roger Seals and Jessica Jacoby and husband, Brent; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Vowell and Glenda Shockley; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to her neighbors, Sharon Sikes and Mildred Pratt, all her friends at the Pshigoda Foundation, Judy Koehn and Koehn Senior Care, and Waterford Hospice for the care and attention given to Mrs. Seals.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
