Brenda Perry, 56, of Clarksville, Texas, passed away on March 31, 2020.
Due to the state mandates, a selective family funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Bonnie’s Chapel of Brownrigg Funeral Home, with the Rev. Stevie Carreathers serving as eulogist. Interment will be in Fairground Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas under the direction of Brownrigg Funeral Home, Leon W. Williams, Funeral Director In Charge. Public Viewing will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brownrigg Funeral Home.
Brenda Sue Perry was born on May 5, 1963, in Clarksville, Texas, to the late Jessie Perry and Lonell Rosser Perry.
She was a member of Shawnee Baptist Church. Brenda was a 1983 graduate of Clarksville High School. She was employed with Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Paris, TX. Her love and passion was caring for patients in the medical field.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, William, Michael and Phillip Perry.
She leaves to mourn her memories, sons, Desmond Perry (Tanisha), of Mt. Pleasant, Texas and Brandon Perry (Tenisha), of Terrell, Texas; grandchildren, Elexiya Perry, of Daingerfield, Texas, Diamond Perry, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Ledaisha Gillard, of Mt. Vernon, Texas, Destiny Bell, of Hope, Arkansas, Breshun Perry, of Terrell, Texas, Demarion Perry, of Clarksville, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jaden Dixon, Nigil Cooper Jr., Zaiden Gillard, Kyngston Mack; sisters, Ruby Brown, of Talco, Texas, Darlene Runnels, of Clarksville, Texas, Margaret Perry, of Clarksville, Texas, Linda Perry (Herbert), of Clarksville, Texas, Dollie Faye Ward, of Ft. Worth, Texas; brothers, Jessie Perry Jr., of Clarksville, Texas, Charles Perry, of Talco, Texas, Billy Ray Perry (Shelia), of Powderly, Texas, George Ray Perry, of Clarksville, Texas, Freeman Doolittle, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Gwen Thornton, of Clarksville, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
