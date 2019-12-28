Philip Troyce Taylor, 61, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, after a ten-month battle with esophageal cancer.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at United Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Robert Myre and the Rev. Craig Adams officiating.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Philip was born in Sturgis, Kentucky, on June 8, 1958, to Troyce Pinkney Taylor and Catherine Speairs Taylor. He was a longtime resident of Lamar County and graduated from Paris High School in 1976.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed all manner of God’s creation. Although hunting and fishing were two of his passions, his true love was fishing for souls and sharing the Gospel of Christ and the mercy of God. He was a faithful member of the United Pentecostal Church.
He devoted more than 20 years of service to the Telford Prison ministry and his “men in white” where he was known and loved as Rev. Chap, Lil’ Homie and sometimes Hollywood.
He was married to Michelle Dove Taylor on May 12, 1984, in Clarksville, Texas. He was the father to four daughters, Christina Shea, Tracy Ann, Ashley Elizabeth and Katy Rebecca.
Philip worked at Gibson’s, Uarco, Rocking J Ranch, Sara Lee and Lamar County where he formed life-long friendships.
He was preceded in death by his father, Troyce Pinkney Taylor, and his mother-in-law, Joan Sharp.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Michelle; his loving mother, Catherine Taylor Webb; children, Christi Davenport and husband, Major Cole Davenport, Tracy Hoskins and husband, Jack Hoskins Jr. “Fella”, Ashley Hindman and husband, Ethan Hindman, and Katy Gamberi and husband, Jonathan Gamberi. He is also survived by brothers, Chris Taylor, Scott Taylor and wife, Tammie Taylor, and Kevin Taylor and wife, Debra Taylor; a sister, Becky Ley and husband, Dr. Wayne Ley; ten grandchildren, Bailey, Taylor and Peyton Davenport, Stevy and Jackson Hoskins, Troy, Audrey, Emory and Heidi Hindman and Jon Taylor Gamberi; his father-in-law, Ralph Dove Sr.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ralph Dove Jr. and Janice, and Kay Barton and Bill; along with a host of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be Jeff Jones, Alan Gifford, Matt Ashton, Lee Woodard, Jeremy Callicoat and Randy Armstrong. Honorary bearers will be Jerry Newberry, Lynn Hood and Mike Fleming.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Lamar County Humane Association, P.O. Box 8, Paris, TX 75461.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the medical staff and caregivers that loved and ministered to Philip.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
