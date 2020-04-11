Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning, then windy this afternoon with more widespread storms. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.