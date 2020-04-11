UPDATE: This story is updated to reflect six officially confirmed cases.
___
BONHAM — Fannin County has reported eight cases of Covid-19, six of which are confirmed by the Department of State Health Services, according to Fannin County Health Authority, Dr. James Froelich III.
A non-resident Bonham nurse, who is not included in Fannin County’s count, also contracted the virus. No one else from the long-term care facility where she worked has tested as positive for the illness.
“After it was discovered that the nurse at the Bonham long-term care facility was positive for the SARS-2 virus, extensive SARS-2 testing was done on more than 20 (asymptomatic) residents and employees who had been in contact with her. All of those individuals tested received negative results,” Froelich reported.
“Specific to the group of the six individuals reported and monitored by the state: three of the fully confirmed cases residing in the city of Bonham are males. They are ages 23, 64, and 73. At least two of these three have completely recovered and returned to their usual activities,” Froelich wrote in a Saturday update.
Two other Fannin County cases include a 57-year-old woman with a Dodd City address outside the city limits, and a 30-year-old male with a Trenton address but who also lives outside the city limits.
There are two self-reported cases at a single Bonham address, but they have not been confirmed through the DSHS system yet, Fannin County public information officer Tammy Biggar confirmed.
The mode of transmission in the new cases was unknown Saturday. The first two cases were linked to travel.
Froelich said all those who contracted Covid-19 were under strict quarantine orders and are not a threat to public health. He also said he was grateful there have been no deaths in Fannin County from the virus.
“Again, I am happy to report that there have been no fatalities in Fannin County citizens from Covid-19 and there have been no cases found in any of our county residents of nursing homes. However, we are still in the increasing phase of the pandemic in Texas. Therefore, continued vigilance, protective masks, meticulous hand washing and especially social-distancing are our best defenses in protecting us and our neighbors,” Froelich wrote.
Local officials have been calling for tighter safety protocols for those who work in nursing homes after widespread outbreaks were reported in similar facilities elsewhere in the state. Paris Mayor Steve Clifford in a public health emergency order last week made it a misdemeanor offense for nursing home personnel to not wear a facial covering while in the facility. Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson nixed admittance to a nursing home facility to anyone who is not a county resident, and he required all those seeking admittance to test negative for the virus within 24 hours or to have served a 14-day self-quarantine.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore has advocated wearing facial masks, but he has yet to issue any mandates stricter than what Gov. Greg Abbott has put in place.
“My wife, Tina, made masks to protect others and ourselves while in public. I like the mask,” Moore said in the statement. “It has a personal touch.”
Fannin County reported its first case March 18.
