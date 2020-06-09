Good morning, Red River Valley!
With a Pacific front sweeping through, hot and sunny will be today's theme. Expect to see the high get to around 95 degrees this afternoon. A south wind 10 to 15 mph will help with that, and winds will pick up in the afternoon to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low around 61. Gusty winds will continue from the west with sustained speeds of up to 20 mph.
We're going to stay clear and sunny for the week, but cooler air from the north will help to moderate the temperature. Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 86, and Thursday will follow suit with a high near 89. Each night will resemble tonight, clear with lows around 61.
We'll warm back up to the 90s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
