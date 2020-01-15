JAN. 14 to JAN. 15
Paris Police Department
Dandrae Shamar Buris, 21: Credit/debit card abuse,capias pro fine/speeding, capias pro fine/no liability insurance, capias pro fine/failure to appear.
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Ashlee Yvonne Wade, 22: Motion to adjudicate guilt-assault causing bodily injury.
Jazmine Muntrell Young, 33: District court commit/criminal nonsupport.
Kenneth Edwards Young, 54: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group[ 1, less than 1 gram.
Janice Marie Kennison, 34: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15, motion to revoke/unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Kasie Malia Sewell, 39: Bench warrant/credit/debit card abuse, bond surrender/theft of property, $100 to $750, bond surrender/credit/debit card abuse.
Shane Michael Crites, 40: Assault (Class C).
Constable Precinct 5
Jazmine Drew Simpson, 27: Motion to adjuducate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
