Maurice Eugene “Gene” Riggleman, 79, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2019, with his family at his side.
Gene was born in Cumberland, Maryland, on June 6, 1940, to Ralph and Alice Riggleman. He graduated from Fort Hill High School in 1958, and was married to Patricia Ann Turner on Nov. 16, 1963. He served in the United States Army, and was proud of his service and his country throughout his life. Gene was a civil engineering graduate of the University of New Mexico and worked for the Chicago Bridge & Iron Company for nearly 30 years. Upon their retirement, he and Pat moved to Detroit, Texas, and enjoyed country life in northeast Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donald and Kenneth; his sister, Lynda; and brothers-in-law James Barnhart, Art Breighner, and Tom Morrison.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Riggleman; children, Stacey Riggleman of Detroit, Texas, and Darin Riggleman and his wife, Nicola, of Richfield, Wisconsin; three sisters, Lorraine Barnhart of Oldtown, Maryland, Shirley Hallam and her husband, Grenville, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, and Jeannette Breighner of Cumberland, Maryland; sister-in-law, Gerry Riggleman; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at the Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Ave., Cumberland, MD, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 13800 Bedford Road, Cumberland, MD, with the Rev. Harold McClay, Jr. officiating.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com.
