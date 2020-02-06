Good morning, Red River Valley!
While nearly all of the wintry weather stayed to our west, Wednesday still tossed us some dreary and damp conditions. We are waking up to a light dusting of snow, mainly in vehicles and grass. Now begins another warm up, starting with a high of 41 degrees today under a mostly cloudy sky that will gradually become sunny. If it weren't for gusty northwest winds with sustained speeds of 10 to 15 mph, the region might even be warmer.
Winds will shift to come from the warmer south southwest after midnight tonight, although that won't stop the low from dipping just below freezing to about 31 degrees. Patchy frost is expected to develop after 4 a.m., the National Weather Service warns.
The upper level low that led to Wednesday's rain will move out of the region Friday, and as it leaves, high pressure will build. Friday and Saturday will likely be sunny with highs near 55. Partly cloudy nights will allow for some cooling that will help the low fall to around 37.
With ample moisture coming into the atmosphere Sunday combined with a low-level jet, the region is likely to see showers and a few isolated thunderstorms east of Interstate 35. No severe weather is anticipated, the weather service stated in forecast discussion. At the moment, that activity is expected later in the afternoon Sunday while the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 59.
The Red River Valley has earned a few sunny days, wouldn't you say? Make today a great Thursday!
