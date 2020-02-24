Paris Police
FEB. 21 to FEB. 24

Paris Police Department

Byron Anthony McCuin, 30: Possession of marijuana.

Edward Lee Gaffney, Jr., 33: Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-4 grams. 

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Adriona Alexia Dunnwood, 17: Criminal mischief, $750-2,500, and assault causing bodily injury.

Justin Ray Golightly, 20: Capias pro fine for speeding. 

Damon Gene Jackson, 51: Two capias pro fine warrants, one for displaying expired license plates and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Lee Fellors, 44: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram. 

Staff Reports

