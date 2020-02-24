FEB. 21 to FEB. 24
Paris Police Department
Byron Anthony McCuin, 30: Possession of marijuana.
Edward Lee Gaffney, Jr., 33: Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-4 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Adriona Alexia Dunnwood, 17: Criminal mischief, $750-2,500, and assault causing bodily injury.
Justin Ray Golightly, 20: Capias pro fine for speeding.
Damon Gene Jackson, 51: Two capias pro fine warrants, one for displaying expired license plates and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Lee Fellors, 44: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Staff Reports
