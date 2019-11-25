Linda McDonald, age 74, of Clarksville died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Focused Care in Clarksville; Clarksville Funeral Home.
Mary Haddock, age 87, of Clarksville died on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center; Clarksville Funeral Home.
Billy Parson, of the Garrett’s Bluff Community, died on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019; Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
