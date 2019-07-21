OKLAHOMA CITY — Express Employment Professionals announced today that its award-winning Clydesdale horses are taking part in parades and other events across the Midwest this summer and fall, as organizations schedule appearances through local Express offices, including the Paris location.
“These unique ambassadors are available for public events, large and small,” said Bob Funk, the company’s president and co-founder. “A regal sight, the giant horses with a gentle temperament leave an impressive, lasting memory, and they demonstrate character, diligence and teamwork, which are values we share with all our communities.”
Through the years, the Express Clydesdales have enjoyed a special relationship with hundreds of communities, pulling their magnificent stagecoach at parades and events throughout America.
“In my opinion, there is no better way to show our love for our community than to offer the joy of watching these national and world champion horses trot down the lane of a local parade or lend their star power to a community festival,” Funk said. “Aside from the impact they have on local events, these horses reflect the strong relationship our company and our employees have with our communities, and we take great pride in that.”
“No matter how big the event is, the Express Clydesdales always stand out,” Funk says. “I’ll never forget the sight of our team pulling their stage at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.”
The Clydesdales have also starred at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Kentucky Derby Pegasus Parade. Last spring, they stole the show at the Red Earth Festival Parade in downtown Oklahoma City.
Community organizations and businesses can include the Express Clydesdales in their events by contacting their local Express office, which can assist with scheduling. In Paris the Express office can be contacted at 903-706-5192.
“Without a doubt, these horses enjoy the limelight. So, we’re always happy to see them out there, being part of the show,” Funk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.