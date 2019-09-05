A Ford pick-up truck was reported stolen from the 500 block of Graham Street at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. After investigation, officers said they located the vehicle in the 1300 block of 18th Street Northwest.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday.
