Dennis Caldwell, 61, of Blossom, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Funeral services have been set for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Dimple Hill Cemetery in Red River County. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was born in Clarksville, Texas, on July 28, 1958, to Cecil and Fay Collins Caldwell. He married Laurie Campbell on March 1, 1997. Dennis retired from Campbell Soup after 42 years as a Maintenance Leader.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping at Lake Fork, hunting, fishing and his cabin. Dennis liked taking Sissy riding on country backroads, looking for deer and squirrels. He loved sitting around the fire-pit and grilling. After retirement he loved calling and texting family and friends in the middle of the night to talk. He loved going to Port Aransas and staying at the Dunes. He loved driving up and down the beach to the Jetties. Dennis loved life and you couldn’t find a better man and friend that him.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie; daughter, Lacey Minter and husband, Keith; sister, Linda Rhodes and husband, Jerry; brother, Jim Caldwell and wife, Carla; nieces, Shona Gross and husband, Jeremy, Savanha Barnes and husband, Aaron; nephews, Casey Caldwell and wife, Daria, Richard Fryar and wife, Kay; sister-in-law, Dobie Campbell; brother-in-law, Clint Campbell; several great-nieces and nephews; many friends; and his favorite fur baby, Sissy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Harold Ray Tolison, Rocky Tolison, Mike Screws, Mike Ragan, Mitchell Campbell and Benny Wherley.
Online condolences may be sent to the Caldwell family at fry-gibbs.com.
