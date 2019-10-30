George Henry Williams, Virginia’s loving husband for over 75 years, and father of Don, Janett, Susan and Paul, departed this life at the age of 97 on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
George was born on Jan. 20, 1922, in Dallas, Texas, to Twyman Garland and Bertha Belle Gertrude Shero Williams.
Charles Lindbergh’s 1927 transatlantic New York-Paris flight ignited George’s zeal for aviation and inspired him to enlist in the United States Army Air Corps in World War II. He served our country as a flight instructor in several deployments including Jones Field in Bonham where he met the love of his life, Virginia Sutherland.
George and Virginia were married in Durant, Oklahoma, on Dec. 31, 1943. After the war, they moved to Paris to launch his ceramic tile contractor business, during the height of the post-war housing boom. George studied at Paris Junior College and after a 23 career with Campbell Soup Company, he returned to his tile-setting craftsmanship until his second retirement at age 88, which allowed concentration on his studies of the world’s religions and their doctrines.
The Williamses raised their children in the same home they established in 1950. His parents; brothers, Twyman Garland Williams Jr., John Phillip Williams; his cherished daughter, Janett; and grandson, Michael David, preceded George in death.
George and Virginia were blessed with grandchildren, Dale and Laurie, Donna and Shayne, Lee and Pam, Melissa and Jason, Kristi and José, Davy, Matt and Christine, Sean and Jim and Vesta; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside burial service with military funeral honors will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery on State Highway 271 South, with the Rev. Betty Clement officiating.
No visitation has been scheduled.
Mr. Williams was profoundly grateful for the guidance and compassionate care from the healthcare professionals at Platinum Home Health, Lamar County Veteran Services, Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center, Red River Valley Veteran’s Memorial, Paris Fire Department, Kroger’s Pharmacy, Paris Regional Medical Center, Fresenius Kidney Care, Cypress Basin Hospice, American Legion Post 199, A Piece of Cake, Traditions Flowers & Gifts and to his numerous supportive friends and extended family who have been an unwavering source of hope through these challenging and painful times.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: The American Legion Post 199, 124 Monroe St., Deport, TX 75435.
Online condolences may be sent to the Williams family at fry-gibbs.com.
