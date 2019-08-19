Fire and Rescue

AUG. 16 to AUG. 19
Grass/Brush Fire
12:49 to 12:51 p.m., Highway 271 N/FM 2648.
1:51 to 1:51 p.m., CR 36080/FM 38 N.
5:11 to 5:12 p.m., CR 33900/Highway 271 N.
First Responder - Paris
7:13 to 7:28 a.m., 605 BTW.
1:07 to 1:18 p.m., 221 NE 2nd St.
1:43 to 1:53 p.m., 60 W Washington St.
7:20 to 7:37 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
9:51 to 10:20 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.
1:54 to 2:19 a.m., 2440 W Cherry St.
2:16 to 2:28 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
9:14 to 9:28 a.m., 258 E Eagle Ave.
10:57 a.m. to 11:20 a.m., 2466 FM 137.
11:33 a.m. to 12:03 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
12:05 to 12:17 p.m., 2504 E Cherry St.
1:06 to 1:09 p.m., 2607 E Price St.
3:55 to 4:07 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
4:12 to 4:53 p.m., North Main Street/Center Street.
12:28 to 12:45 a.m., 2020 NW 19th St.
1:04 to 1:25 a.m., 60 W Washington St.
8:13 to 8:28 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
9:18 to 9:32 a.m., 750 N Collegiate Drive.
9:23 to 9:43 a.m., 1415 Plump St.
3:59 to 4:13 p.m., Margaret Street.
7:20 to 7:35 p.m., 1042 SE 19th St.
8:34 to 8:49 p.m., 1238 Graham St.
9:53 to 9:56 p.m., Collegiate Avenue/Lamar Avenue.
11:39 to 11:51 p.m., 730 SE 23rd St.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
7:55 to 8:06 a.m., 600 Stone Ave.
1:02 to 1:21 p.m., NW 19th Street/NW Loop 286.
3:29 to 3:41 p.m., 700 W Shiloh St.
11:08 to 11:33 p.m., 12923 FM 79.
9:32 to 10:10 p.m., N Main Street/E Booth St.
Public Service
10:01 to 10:13 p.m., 2700 N Main St.
10:07 to 10:28 p.m., SW 2nd Street/Bonham Street.
