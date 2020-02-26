First Christian Church, 780 20 St. NE, will have an Ash Wednesday Service tonight at 6 p.m., according to minister Barry Loving.
Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting and is often symbolized by putting ashes on the forehead to signify repentance. It marks the first day of Lent, the six weeks of penance before Easter.
