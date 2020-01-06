Good morning, Red River Valley!
Clear skies overnight as a low pressure system made its way through the region dropped overnight temps to around 39, a good starting off point to get us to today's high of around 59 under sunny skies. We'd likely be as warm as we were Sunday if it weren't for those pesky winds from the north bringing in slightly cooler air.
There is little in the way of change expected for the next couple of days. Tonight's low is expected to drop to around 35 as winds continue from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday will again be sunny with a high near 58. Although winds will shift in the afternoon to come from the southwest, Tuesday night's low will be similar to tonight's at around 36 degrees.
Wednesday also is expected to be sunny with a high near 59, but that should end the streak as clouds pick up during the afternoon and evening ahead of a 50% chance for showers. With south winds packing in the Gulf moisture, Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 50. It'll be gusty Wednesday night, with sustained wind speeds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20.
Enjoy the sunny, seasonal days. They're yours to make the best of. Have a great Monday!
