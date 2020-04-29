Frances Kay McFatridge, 67, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Friday, May 1, at the Evergreen Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery with Scott Brittain and Chuck Brittain officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Frances, the daughter of Weldon and Hartense Green Brittain, was born on Jan. 8, 1953, in Marlow, Oklahoma.
She graduated from Palo Duro High School in Amarillo. On July 5, 1975, she married Rickey G. McFatridge, and he preceded her in death on March 7, 2008.
Those wishing to send memorials are asked to support one of her two favorite charities; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).
Survivors include two sons, Brian Wesley McFatridge, of Paris and Jeremy Lynn McFatridge and wife, Jo Lynne, of Paris; grandchildren, Whitney Gibson, Ashley Gibson, Emily Gibson; and her grand-dog, Rascal; three brothers, Terry Brittain and wife, Pam, Scott Brittain and wife, Kathy and Chuck Brittain and wife, Carla, all of Amarillo; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Honorary casket bearers will be: Dustin McFatridge, Dakota McFatridge, Dalton McFatridge, Gary Owings, Steve McFatridge, Terry McFatridge and Jessie Cox.
The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Devabrata Ganguly, Koren Allen, NP, and Dr. Meaghan Devine for the wonderful care given to their loved one.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
