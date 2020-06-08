Paris police have charged Anthony Jabari Akens, 34, of Paris, with assault on a public servant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrest, fraud by possessing more than 10 items of identifying information and fail to identify as a fugitive after officers say they saw him leaning into a vehicle with a broken window and taking items in the 4000 block of Clarksville Street around 8:19 a.m. Friday.
Police also discovered a parole warrant out of California for Akens.
He was taken to the Lamar County Jail. online records this morning showed he remained there with bonds totaling $32,000.
Paris man jailed on county warrant
Rashad Shaquoy Wallace, 26, of Paris, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Fitzhugh Avenue on a Lamar County warrant charging him with continuous violence against the family, police said.
Wallace was seen driving a vehicle and was known by the officer that he had the warrant outstanding. Wallace was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. He was released on Saturday on a $10,000 bond.
Police find over 9 ounces of suspected marijuana
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of 25th Street NE at 10:42 p.m. Friday for a defective brake light. The officer smelled what was believed to be the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Officers located over 9 ounces of suspected marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver, Ladretcus Dshawn Gray, 30, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, from which he was released the same day on a $3,500 bond.
Police: Paris man tried to elude officers
Jaylen Jamaal Henderson, 19, of Paris, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Friday. Henderson was seen driving at an excessive speed on 33rd Street SE. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, Henderson attempted to elude the officer by making several quick turns and turning off the headlights of the vehicle, police said. The vehicle finally stopped in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue.
Henderson was taken to the Lamar County Jail, from which he was released the same day on a $3,500 bond.
Traffic stop results in arrest on 2 drug charges
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of 12th Street NE at 10:37 a.m. Saturday for an expired registration violation. The driver, 36-year-old Nicholas Don Paul Johnson, of Bogata, was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine.
He was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail. Online records show he was released Sunday with bonds totaling $3,500.
Paris man charged with cocaine possession
At 1:49 p.m. Saturday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of Pine Bluff Street for a traffic violation. The officer smelled what they believed was the odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath.
During the investigation, officers located suspected cocaine inside the vehicle. The driver, Jimmy Dean Brown, 63, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
He was booked and placed in jail. He was released Sunday on a $3,000 bond, according to online records.
Expired registration leads to drug arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of 4th Street NW at 10:02 a.m. Saturday for an expired registration. The officer said they saw the driver throw an object from the vehicle before stopping.
During the investigation, the driver, Shan Carlyle Bryant, 51, of Roxton, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana.
She was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. She remained there this morning with no set bonds, according to online records.
Paris woman arrested on 2 warrants
Christina Michelle Lovan, 29, of Paris, was stopped in the 1500 block of Clarksville Street at 10:55 a.m. Sunday after an officer saw a passenger not wearing a seatbelt. Lovan was later found to have given the officer a false name, police said, and she was found to have two outstanding warrants.
One warrant was out of Johnson County charging her with possession of a controlled substance, and the other was out of Henderson County charging her with possession of a dangerous drug.
Lovan was taken to the Lamar County Jail,where she remained this morning, according to online records.
Police: Man tried to destroy suspected substance
At 5:06 p.m. Sunday, an officer saw a pedestrian crossing the 100 block of Pine Bluff Street and not using a crosswalk. The pedestrian was nearly struck by a passing vehicle.
When the officer contacted the pedestrian, identified as 48-year-old Jackie Edward Vanderburg Jr., of Lamar County, the officer said they saw Vanderburg attempt to destroy a small baggie of what's believed to be synthetic marijuana. When Vanderburg was being arrested, he resisted arrest, officers said.
Vanderburg was charged with tampering with evidence with the intent to impair along with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 246 calls for service and arrested 21 people during the weekend.
