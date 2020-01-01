Gingerbread 1.jpg
Nuses on every shift at SignatureCare Emergency Center worked together to build a towering, three-foot-tall gingerbread tower for their franchise-wide competition.

 Macon Atkinson/The Paris News

SignatureCare ER puts its holiday treat-making skills to the test and recently came out on top when it won the second annual gingerbread competition, competing against several other facilities throughout the region.

The local emergency room won the competition by constructing a three-foot replica of the Paris Eiffel Tower. This is the second year in a row the Paris location has won the competition.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

