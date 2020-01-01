SignatureCare ER puts its holiday treat-making skills to the test and recently came out on top when it won the second annual gingerbread competition, competing against several other facilities throughout the region.
The local emergency room won the competition by constructing a three-foot replica of the Paris Eiffel Tower. This is the second year in a row the Paris location has won the competition.
