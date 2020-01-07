JAN. 6 to JAN. 7
Paris Police Department
Marsha Ann Cline, 63: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty grou 1, les than 1 gram.
Jacob Ross Hunter, 31: Bail jumping and failure to appear, judgment nisi/false drug test/falsification device, judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Chad Michael Newberry, 38: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (two counts).
Misty Joyce Smith, 21: Bench warrant/Witness.
Tahsa Brooke Turner, 25: Assault casing bodily injury/
family violence.
Constable Precinct 5
Dalton Lewis George, 24: Theft of service, $100 to $750.
Department of Public Service
Isiah JaMichael Dickson, 29: No driver’s license (when unlicensed).
