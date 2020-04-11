Good morning, Red River Valley!
It might look like another beautiful day out there today, but storms are highly likely this afternoon.
Today starts off with little chance of rain, though that's expected to quickly ramp up after 1 p.m. to a 90% chance. The high will get to about 69 degrees as winds from the south southeast at 10 to 15 mph pump Gulf moisture into the atmosphere.
The stable airmass over the region from recent cold fronts will head off to the east this afternoon, leaving behind some severe weather risk for small hail and heavy rainfall as a surface warm front moves in.
Forecast models aren't certain on the timing, but it looks like late this evening through the overnight is the best chance for strong to severe weather. The stormy weather is likely to continue through the first part of Easter Sunday, leaving behind a somewhat pleasant, but blustery, afternoon. The National Weather Service warns of a sustantial temperature drop Sunday night into Monday — from a Sunday high of 78 to a low of 38.
Temperatures through the early part of next week will bounce around the 50s for highs and 30s for lows.
Enjoy the sun today while its here, and prepare for storms tonight and early tomorrow. Have a great Saturday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.