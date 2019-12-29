At 22 years of age, Cindy Ruthart first began walking the sidewalk leading to the northern entrance of the historic courthouse at 119 N. Main St. in Paris. Almost 38 years later, she begins her final year of service to the citizens of Lamar County.
The Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace will not be seeking re-election, but instead will be passing the scales of justice to her bailiff, Michael “Woody” Woodson, who is unopposed in the Republican primary and has yet to draw a Democratic challenger in the November General Election.
“I have walked that sidewalk many times and looked up at the building that said Lamar County Courthouse,” Ruthart said last week from her first floor office. “I am very honored to be here, and I want to thank the people of Lamar County for the support I have had over the past 23 years, and for the confidence people placed in me to do this job.”
Her plans, she said, are to do volunteer work, to travel and to enjoy being with friends and family, which includes four siblings and 26 nieces and nephews with two on the way.
A North Lamar High School graduate and fresh out of college, Ruthart first served as a clerk for the late District Attorney Tom Wells, who she said taught a naive newcomer about the workings of county government and introduced her to “a lot of great people.”
After Ruthart served 14 and a half years in the district attorney office, Wells announced his retirement as did then Precinct 5 Justice Pete Wilkerson. Receiving encouragement from her boss and others, Ruthart decided to run.
“Since no woman had ever been elected Justice of the Peace, and because I was fairly young to be running (age 36), I knew I would have an uphill battle,” Ruthart said, explaining there were seven candidates in the Democratic primary. “I won a run-off election and then had to face a Republican opponent in November.
“I was very happy to have won,” Ruthart said, “especially as the first woman to be elected to the office.”
Advanced technology and a growing number of employees in the criminal justice system are the major changes Ruthart said she has seen in the past 38 years.
“I had a bag phone and a beeper when I first started as justice of the peace,” Ruthart said. “There were no computers in the District Attorney’s Office and only two and a half attorneys and two and a half clerks.”
Now the entire county depends on computers and cellphones and the number of employees continues to grow because of an increasing number of criminal cases from misdemeanors to felonies, Ruthart said.
The judge said her work with truancy perhaps has been her most rewarding experience, although recent legislation has taken most of the teeth out of truancy laws, which once included fines for both students and parents.
“Parents still come to me today and tell me how their child succeeded in school after coming to court for truancy,” Ruthart said. “Or, former students will see me and tell me of their successes, which makes it all worthwhile. Most of the time, people I deal with are not happy because they are in a bad circumstance or bad situation, so those are good moments when you hear of a positive outcome.”
There are times, however, when people leave Ruthart happy, namely after weddings and after receiving occupational licenses to drive to work while licenses are suspended.
“I can’t count the number of weddings I have performed, and all those people are happy,” she said. “I’ve performed weddings in my office, in people’s homes, in churches and outside in parks, and I have had the privilege of marrying four of my nephews and a niece.”
The toughest thing about the job is performing inquests, when people die from accidents or other events other than natural causes, or if a person not on hospice dies at home, Ruthart said.
“I have seen a lot of terrible things no human should have to see,” Ruthart said. “You have to put your work face on, go out and do your job and then try to put it behind you. I will not miss inquests, phone calls in the middle of the night or going to the jail.You don’t want to know all the names I have been called, especially at the jail. That is why I am not going to miss the jail.”
But Ruthart said she will miss the employees there as well as friends at the courthouse, the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies.
The judge credited her clerks, Chief Deputy Shauna Cope, who has been with her throughout her tenure, as well as Assistant Deputy Clerk Trista Spiva, for being “the face of the office” and for “keeping me organized.” She also expressed appreciation to her bailiff and most likely the next justice, Woodson.
“The best advice I have for Michael is to be as fair and impartial as you possibly can; be kind; and pray a lot for God to help you make the right decisions because the decisions we make affect people’s lives in a big way,” she said.
