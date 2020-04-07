James Haskell “Hack” Blankinship, 93 years of age, died on April 3, 2020, at his Atlas, Lamar County, Texas home.
Due to the epidemic, caused by the corona virus in our nation, a private graveside service is scheduled at Rockford Cemetery on April 8.
Hack was born on Feb. 19, 1927, at Atlas, to Luther and Stella Bramlett Blankinship. He grew up in a farm family with step brothers, Vernon, Weldon, and Herschel, and younger brother, Ted, and was educated at the Atlas school. Later, he received his high school diploma through correspondence study.
Hack married Billie Jean Jamar in 1947 and they had one son, Jim. Near the time of their marriage, he left farming and worked for Paris, Texas, fuel distributors, including 17 years for Gulf distributor Sam Weiss. He sold and delivered gasoline and other products in Lamar County and beyond, getting to know families, merchants, and contractors. In 1966, Hack and Billie started Blankinship Oil Company, a fuel and oil products distribution business they operated for 35 years. While they worked in the business, he enjoyed watching cutting horses, quail hunting, cooking squirrel stew, and fishing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but nothing energized him like putting a business deal together. Some of his fondest memories were of young customers succeeding with their farms and businesses.
In 2002, Hack and Billie sold Blankinship Oil Company. Hack continued raising Hereford cattle, selling land, and representing buyers of real estate from his office on South Church Street. He told friends that he intended never to retire and make good on it by continuing to raise and sell cattle and by closing his last sale of property this past Dec..
Hack was elected to the Paris Independent School District Board of Trustees, and served as County Commissioner of Lamar County, Precinct Two, having been appointed by the Commissioners’ Court to fill out an unexpired term. He later advocated, unsuccessfully, to consolidate Lamar County’s four road and bridge crews and budgets to promote efficiency and conserve taxpayer dollars.
Hack and Billie were active members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Paris for many years and in later life attended Atlas Baptist Church.
Hack is survived by his son, Jim and wife, Anne, of New Braunfels, Texas; grandson, Houston and his wife, Katy, and their children, Brooke and Cooper Hack, of Austin, Texas; granddaughter, Laura Hallam and her husband, Nick, and their daughters, Maisie and Marin, of Lubbock, Texas. He is also survived by Steve Blankinship, of Plano, Texas, the son of brother, Ted, who visited with Hack often.
In lieu of flowers Hack’s family requests that donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org).
