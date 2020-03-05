Paris senior basketball player Trae Johnson has been selected in a public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
Johnson was instrumental in the Wildcats’ win last week over Cumberland Academy, leading the team in scoring with 16 points to go along with a team-high six steals that led the defensive pressure. Then, later in the week against Van, he contributed 11 points in the win.
A new Athlete of the Week poll will be featured in each Monday’s edition of The Paris News.
