PJH Choir
From left, on the front row are Bradyn Chambers, Aurora Frazier, Amsi Vasquez, Maricela Hignight. Back row, from left, are Reid England, Kaylon Perkins, Kimariah Thomas-Yates. Saturday they will compete in the All-Region Choir competition at Mount Pleasant High School.

 Submitted Photo

Seven Paris Junior High students earned places in the Texas Music Educators Association’s Region 4 Middle School All-Region Choir, as a result of auditions held Oct. 26.

To earn a place in the choir, each singer had to learn three selections and sing parts of each in a blind audition.

Maricela Hignight (Soprano 2), Aurora Frazier (Alto), Kaylon Perkins (Alto), Amsi Vasquez (Alto), Kimariah Thomas-Yates (Alto), Bradyn Chambers (Tenor), and Reid England (Bass) will participate in the All-Region Choir Clinic and Concert at Mount Pleasant High School on Saturday. The concert will be held at 5 p.m. in the High School auditorium. There is no admission charge.

The Paris Junior High choir is directed by Lindsay McCarter. Paris High School Choir Director Jan Blize and accompanist Dottie Billman assisted.

