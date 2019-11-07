Seven Paris Junior High students earned places in the Texas Music Educators Association’s Region 4 Middle School All-Region Choir, as a result of auditions held Oct. 26.
To earn a place in the choir, each singer had to learn three selections and sing parts of each in a blind audition.
Maricela Hignight (Soprano 2), Aurora Frazier (Alto), Kaylon Perkins (Alto), Amsi Vasquez (Alto), Kimariah Thomas-Yates (Alto), Bradyn Chambers (Tenor), and Reid England (Bass) will participate in the All-Region Choir Clinic and Concert at Mount Pleasant High School on Saturday. The concert will be held at 5 p.m. in the High School auditorium. There is no admission charge.
The Paris Junior High choir is directed by Lindsay McCarter. Paris High School Choir Director Jan Blize and accompanist Dottie Billman assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.