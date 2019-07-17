JULY 16 to JULY 17
Paris Police Department
Jose Miguel Cardenas, 26: Motion to revoke/Aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Jason Ray Swindell, 38: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Amanda Louise Allison, 33: Motion to revoke/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Robert William Froelich II, 33: Motion to revoke/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000. motion to revoke/engaging in organized criminal activity.
Lindsay Cherry Gof, 41: Motion to adjudicate guilt/fraudulent intent to obtain a controlled substance, Schedule III/IV.
