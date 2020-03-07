Good morning, Red River Valley!

Winds have turned to come from the south, and that means we'll have increasing moisture in the atmosphere from the Gulf. Expect to see increasing clouds today with a high near 61, accompanied by winds of 5 to 10 mph.

By tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy. The low should be around 44 degrees as you set your clock to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time.

Rain and Storm Chances.jpg
Rain & Storm chances will return next week as an active weather pattern takes hold of North and Central Texas. A complete wash-out is not expected, but do expect periods of rain to affect the region most of the week.

Sunday may be the last dry day for a while, given Monday's 80% chance for rain and varying chances for the rest of the work week. Expect a partly sunny end to the weekend with a high near 66, according to the National Weather Service. The warmth is here to stay for a bit, at least. Sunday's high should be around 66 degrees, with Monday coming in at 68 and Tuesday at 76. 

Despite the impending wet week, no severe weather is expected at this time, the NWS stated in forecast discussion.

Have a great weekend!

Daylight Saving Time.jpg
It's almost time to Spring Forward! Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 8, 2020. Don't forget to set your clock forward one hour. This is also a great time to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and smoke/carbon monoxide detectors.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

