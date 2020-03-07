Good morning, Red River Valley!
Winds have turned to come from the south, and that means we'll have increasing moisture in the atmosphere from the Gulf. Expect to see increasing clouds today with a high near 61, accompanied by winds of 5 to 10 mph.
By tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy. The low should be around 44 degrees as you set your clock to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time.
Sunday may be the last dry day for a while, given Monday's 80% chance for rain and varying chances for the rest of the work week. Expect a partly sunny end to the weekend with a high near 66, according to the National Weather Service. The warmth is here to stay for a bit, at least. Sunday's high should be around 66 degrees, with Monday coming in at 68 and Tuesday at 76.
Despite the impending wet week, no severe weather is expected at this time, the NWS stated in forecast discussion.
Have a great weekend!
