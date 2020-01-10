Sheila Kay Ceasar, 55, of Paris entered eternal rest Jan. 7, 2020. Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Solid Rock Baptist Church. The Rev. Windsor Archie will serve as eulogist. The Rev. Lance Mann is pastor.
Sheila Kay Sims Ceasar was born on Nov. 2, 1964, to the late L.J. and Isabell Sims in Paris, Texas. She graduated from Paris High School in 1984. Later, she met and married the love of her life Mr. Robert Ceasar, Jr., in June of 1986. She accepted Christ at an early age. She was a faithful and loving member of Solid Rock Baptist Church, where she served on the usher board, in the choir, and helped with the youth department. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her husband, Robert Ceasar Jr.; daughter, Sherika Ceasar of Paris, Texas; sons, Dionta (Zarinah) Ceasar of Florida and Rodrekus Ceasar of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Markeljric, Markajha, Markajrian and Avery, all of Paris, Maliyah of Louisiana, and Luis, Jeremiah, Brianna and Alehna of Florida; sisters, Shirley (Charles) Dillard of Paris, Cherry (James) Dillard of Paris, Alice (McKinley) Ray of Hugo, Oklahoma, Myrtle (Luther) Cook of Paris and Monnell (Jerry) Harris of Paris; brothers, J.O. Sims, Donald (Lee Lee) Sims, and Donnell Sims, all of Paris; godsister, Larrisa Bass; godnieces, Quanteria Jenkins and Subrina Nickerson; adopted daughter, Elner Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
