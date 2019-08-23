AUG. 22 to AUG. 23
Paris Police Department
Trenton Wayne Joplin, 40: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Christopher David Gandy, 38: Aggravated robbery.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Robert James Anderson, 36: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension.
Renecia Cristine Bounds, 44: Possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
George Carter Bates Jr., 49: Bond forfeiture/theft of property, $1,500 to $20,000, bond forfeiture/forgery of a financial instrument.
Department of Public Safety
Amber Nicole Harper, 34: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
