A request for final plat approval for a six-lot housing addition near the Atlas community about 7 miles west of Paris is an agenda item with Lamar County Commissioners’ Court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Commissioners also are expected to amend minutes of a Dec. 11 meeting to reflect a modification of a tax abatement percentage rate during an abatement period involving proposed Chisum Solar located south of Paris in both Prairiland and Chisum ISD school districts.
The court is to receive executed copies of three advanced funding agreements with the Texas Department of Transportation for replacement or rehabilitation of off-system bridges scheduled for letting in March 2022, August 2023 and August 2024.
Listed as an executive session item is discussion about an update for network management and support services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.