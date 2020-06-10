Good morning, Red River Valley!
Let's enjoy the cooler summer temps while we have them because they aren't going to stay. With the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving north, surface low and a cold front in its wake will be in the driver's seat for temperatures. Surface high building along the Rockies will help to drive winds as the high and low collide. Expect today's sunny skies and high of 84 degrees to be accompanied by northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low around 59.
Winds will calm for Thursday, another sunny day with a high near 88. The warm up will continue Friday, which again will be sunny with a high near 90.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
