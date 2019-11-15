Edgar Charles Rater, 90, of the Sylvan community, died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. The funeral will be on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with burial at Detroit Cemetery following.
Edgar was born on May 5, 1929, in Shannon, Texas, the 3rd of 9 children to Jim and Nana Lou Rater.
He attended Detroit High School and Paris Junior College. He then served in the Navy from 1950 to 1954, including the Korean War. Upon return, he went to Arlington State College where he met and married Mary Nell Collins, of Arlington, on Nov. 23, 1956. They had two children. He worked as a rancher and at numerous cattle auctions in northeast Texas. He served on the Blossom School Board and Blossom Masonic Lodge. He was passionate about his horses and cattle and lived his dream of ranching until his dying days.
He is survived by wife, Mary Nell Rater; children, Charles Lynn (Chuck) Rater and wife, Judy, of Dallas, Debra Nell (Debbie) Myers and husband, Andrew, of Alvarado; grandchildren, Bridgette Coker, of Sulphur Springs, Kristal Jackson, of Commerce, Andrea Myers, of Alvarado and Robin Myers, of Glen Rose; great-grandchildren, Collin Coker and Brady Jackson.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Jim and Nana Lou Rater; siblings, John Rater, Jack Rater, Jim Rater, George Rater, Arlene Raney, Myrtle Gellinger and Aneta Rater.
Pallbearers are Kevin Gillie, Paul Walker, Pat Murphy, Tony Whittle, Don Anderson and Glen Coleman. Honorary pallbearers are Clyde Daniels, Coop Cowan, Harold Blackburn, B. D. Nations, Bobby Broadway and Bill Ed Griffis.
Donations can go to St Jude Children’s Hospital in his honor.
Special thanks to the 5E nursing staff at PRMC.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
