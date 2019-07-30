Fire and Rescue

JULY 29 to JULY 30
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
6:22 p.m. to 6:29 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
6:22 p.m. to 9:33 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
10:07 p.m. to 10:21 p.m., 3325 W Kaufman St.
Trash Fire
4:13 p.m. to 4:22 p.m., 2004 Cleveland St.
First Responder - Paris
6:57 a.m. to 7:04 a.m., 111 E Price St.
8:04 a.m. to 8:41 a.m., 2200 FM 137.
10:28 a.m. to 10:34 a.m., 1601 Lamar Ave.
1:34 to 1:38 p.m., 1580 E Sherman St.
2:45 to 3:01 p.m., 680 SE 23rd St.
7:06 p.m. to 7:26 p.m., 274 N Main St.
8:45 p.m. to 8:53 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
5:40 a.m. to 5:59 a.m., 1189 Tudor St.
Industrial Accident
6:05 p.m. to 6:20 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
