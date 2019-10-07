OCT. 5 to OCT. 7
Paris Police Department
Johnny Lee Givan, 30: Judgment nisi/theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Myron Brett Ellis, 36: Resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest/detention, release of surety/resisting arrest/search/transport, release of surety/evading arrest/detention.
Hirael Shawn Rios, 28: Violation of parole.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Cory Done Davis, 32: Capias pro fine/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alicia Edna Brannan, 37: Accident involving damage to a vehicle, more than $200.
Edward James DeMolle, 52: Bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 200 to 400 grams.
Department of Public Safety
Cory Lynn Coke, 46: Driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.