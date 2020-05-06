Grady Harris Harper, 78, passed away on May 5 2020, at his home in Paris, Texas, surrounded by his wife and children.
Grady was born in Claxton, Georgia, to Charles K. and Maud Harper. He was raised in Brunswick Georgia.
He received two Bachelor’s Degrees from Armstrong State College in Savannah, Georgia. One was in computer programming and the other in Mathematics all while working for Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) in Brunswick.
Grady found love one night in a Baptist church in Brunswick, Georgia where he was a song leader. There he met Cherry Ann Rummell. He and Cherry were united in marriage on Sept. 14, 1962. This year they would have celebrated 58 years of marriage, family and memories.
Grady was transferred to the Paris location of B&W in 1978 and after 37 years of service he retired. He was an enthusiastic musician and shared his passion for music with friends and family. Even teaching some his special gift even until the very end. Grady was well versed in his abilities with not only the guitar but also the piano and bass guitar. He wrote numerous songs and was a member in multiple bands dating back to the 1950s. The most recent band in which he played was Rhythm & Jones. He was also an avid fisherman and camper, activities which he shared with his children and grandchildren.
Grady is survived by his wife, Cherry, of Paris; a daughter, Virginia Thurston and husband, Don, of Arlington; and a son, Richard Harper and wife, Gina, of Honey Grove; grandchildren include, Scott Bush, Danielle Sanders and husband, Ben, Madison Harper and Makenzie Harper; great-grandchildren include, Seth, Serenity, Jayden and Eli; a sister, Iris Diehl and husband, Dan; and a brother, Ronald Harper and wife, Rita; also many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of Grady’s life is scheduled for May 9, 2020 at Bright Holland Funeral Home in Paris, Texas at 2 p.m. in the chapel, with visitation starting one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery in Paris, Texas. The service will be streamed live starting ten minutes prior to service on facebook Live @BrightHollandFuneralHome. Please visit BrightHollandFuneralHome.com to leave messages of condolences to the family.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or to Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery in his honor.
