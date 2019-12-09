Vera Womack Preston, 105, of Paris, died on Sunday, Dec.8, 2019; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Brenda Sue Davis, age 72, died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at UT
Health East Texas of Tyler; Clarksville Funeral Home.
Tracie Porter, 50, of Dallas, died on Dec. 8, 2019; Maxey Funeral Home.
Velma Cox, age 103, formerly, of the Cunningham community, died on Monday, Dec. 9 in Arlington, Texas; Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
