Fonzo Grant Smith, 74, of Deport, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Restland Cemetery in Cunningham, with Bro. Steve Hamm officiating. The family will receive friends at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 pm. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Fonzo was born on June 12, 1945, in Lamar County, a son of Alfonzo and Angie Jewel Taylor Smith.
He married Betty Cherry on Dec. 12, 1970, in Cunningham. He was a welder by trade.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Ray Smith, Dale Smith, Darrell Smith; sisters, Karen Cherry, and Opal Juanita Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Smith; son, Ronald Coleman and wife, Misty; grandchildren, Dustin Coleman, Alexus Coleman, Kimberly Thurman, Katilyne Coleman; great-grandchildren, Trinity Hall, Genesis Hall, Bailey Coleman, Bryce Thurman, Bradyn Thurman; brothers, James Paul Smith, Larry Gene Smith; sisters, Sue Goley, Ruth Coleman, Shirley Haskell and Barbara Merchant.
Pallbearers will be, Dustin Coleman, Mike Cherry, Tracy Cherry, Richard Cherry, Stacy Smith, and Randy Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be, Mitchell Wheatley, Jason Cherry and William Coleman Jr.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
